Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 262,117 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,040,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,557.40. The trade was a 25.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $7,459,100.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,335,313.10. The trade was a 30.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,693 shares of company stock worth $10,964,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

