Cerity Partners LLC Buys 31,517 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

