Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,100,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,147.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,031.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,510.00 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

