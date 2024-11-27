Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $295.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.23. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.