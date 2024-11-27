Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,886.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.