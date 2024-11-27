Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 27.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

