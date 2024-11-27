Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brady alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brady by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brady by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 106,652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Brady by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 118,557 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brady by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 82,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 0.7 %

Brady stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. This trade represents a 17.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,014.79. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.