Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

