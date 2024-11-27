Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,658 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,879,000 after purchasing an additional 815,946 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Nasdaq by 435.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 645,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 524,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 34.4% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,723,000 after buying an additional 483,361 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.4 %

NDAQ stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.