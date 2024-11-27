Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.