Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 12,453 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $118.33 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average is $135.40.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

