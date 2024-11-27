Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 219,263 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 448.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,263 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

