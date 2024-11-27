Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,931 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of National Beverage worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 84.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.83.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

