Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cencora alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 6,855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cencora by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,538,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 119,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $248.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day moving average is $231.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.56.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.