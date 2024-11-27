Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $349.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.46.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

