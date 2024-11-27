Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 419,870 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 244.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 208,974 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

