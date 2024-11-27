Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $137.73 and a 1-year high of $207.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

