Cerity Partners LLC Sells 8,757 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.92% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 862.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 286.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

