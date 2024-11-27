Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,234 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $99,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,897,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 714,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,737,000 after acquiring an additional 296,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23, a PEG ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

