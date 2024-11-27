Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258,637 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Natera worth $101,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,194,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,737.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,255.95. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock worth $6,325,804 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.64.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

