Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,194,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $93,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.8 %

PFGC opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.