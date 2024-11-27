Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $90,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $113,610.56. This trade represents a 89.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $13,733,895.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

