Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Duolingo worth $96,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 30,909.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $26,919,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $353.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 193.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $364.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.74 and a 200 day moving average of $229.12.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at $42,855,113.60. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. This represents a 35.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $12,156,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

