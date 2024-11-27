Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Graphic Packaging worth $89,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 176,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,022.85. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. The trade was a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

