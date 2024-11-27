Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,905. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $248.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.08. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

