Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

HII opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

