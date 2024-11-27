Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,684,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,169,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 433.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after buying an additional 186,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

XYL opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

