Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Pampa Energía worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

PAM stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

