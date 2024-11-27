Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $461.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $272.15 and a one year high of $481.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.