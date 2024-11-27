Citigroup Inc. Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $177,439,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after buying an additional 1,939,508 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,537,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $15,007,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

