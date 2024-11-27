Citigroup Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.