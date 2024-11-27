Citigroup Inc. Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $205.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $205.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.83.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- What are earnings reports?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.