Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 93,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,676,000 after buying an additional 1,305,665 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

