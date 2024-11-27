Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 33.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

CAAP stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.