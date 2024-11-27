Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,737 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of SK Telecom worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 260,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $3,364,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 104.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKM

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.