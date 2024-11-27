Citigroup Inc. Purchases 54,748 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,005.02. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,635.21. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,464 shares of company stock worth $11,455,576. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

