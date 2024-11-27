Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

CLX stock opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.