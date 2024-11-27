Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,033,291 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Qiagen worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 270.0% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 496,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Qiagen by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

