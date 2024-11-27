Citigroup Inc. Sells 117,646 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,646 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of J stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

