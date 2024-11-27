Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,978,840 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,978,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $24,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.8% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

