Citigroup Inc. Sells 60,409 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,409 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS USMV opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

