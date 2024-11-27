Citigroup Inc. Sells 61,707 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,707 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 847,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.