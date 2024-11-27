Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,268 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 79,935 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,401,247.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,435 shares of company stock worth $31,457,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.3 %

YOU stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

