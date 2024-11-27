Commerce Bank Has $467,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 304.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,623,000 after purchasing an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after purchasing an additional 721,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 517,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,477.50. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock worth $303,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

