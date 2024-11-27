Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 24.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 55.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $538.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.78%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

