Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Insider Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $53,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,664. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,427.56. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,911 shares of company stock worth $2,144,675. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.