Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $374.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.07 and a 200-day moving average of $307.94.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

