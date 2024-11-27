DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.