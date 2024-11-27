Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. This represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

