Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 85.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.